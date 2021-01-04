iQoo 7 5G gets official launch date even as specifications leaked on AnTuTu

There’s news on the smartphone front again with iQoo set to announce its newest device, the iQoo 7. The company has announced on Weibo that the China launch of the iQoo 7 will take place on January 11.

Besides this, the specs of the iQoo 7 have also been leaked on rating website AnTuTu. It is set to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and 120W fast-charging. It also seems that the company will introduce a special BMW Edition of the flagship smartphone.

Promotional images released seem to show that the special BMW Edition of iQoo 7 will have a Black, Blue, and Red stripe on the back. Another separate Weibo post confirms that the BMW Edition will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM.

iQoo 7 specifications (Leaked)

According to the AnTuTu listing, the upcoming iQoo 7 features a 120Hz display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC along with Adreno 660 GPU. It will run on Android 11 and it scored 752935 in the benchmark, with 200616 CPU score and 340539 graphics score. In the memory test, it scored 114445, and on the UX test, it scored 97335.

Some of the specs of the iQoo 7 were revealed previously by DigitalChatStation. It mentioned that iQoo 7 5G will come with an FHD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, 5G support, and 120W fast-charging speed, which is the key highlight of the smartphone. Apparently, the iQoo 7 is the official phone for the KPL (King Pro League) which is an eSports event in China.