iQoo India announces partnership with BMW; iQoo 5 incoming?

iQoo, the gaming smartphone brand has announced a premium partnership with BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season, to share the spirit of performance and innovation.

Incidentally, the iQoo 5 Pro that is a result of this collaboration has a Legendary Edition that has a leather finish. It has also shared a video teaser that shows glimpses of the iQoo 5 series. However, the company hasn’t explicitly declared a launch for the series in India yet.

The company has just stepped out of China last year and it has a relatively modest product shelf compared to other Chinese companies. So, if it is really a new product, we expect it to be the flagship iQoo 5 series that it unveiled in China a few days back.

When two performers quest together, passion leads the way, possibilities rise exponentially, innovation charges towards the future & performance has no limit.iQOO becomes Premium Partner of @BMWMotorsport #DrivePerformanceKnow more: https://t.co/0yn5eUwN0l pic.twitter.com/h1I0Dzu1xzAugust 21, 2020

iQoo 5 specifications

As an emerging brand, iQoo would really like to grab eyeballs and a launch of the iQoo 5 would get very likely get them that attention. The iQoo 5 Pro which is the top-tier handset in the series is the fastest-charging phone. It comes with a 120W charger that promises to juice up the phone in a mere 15 minutes (advertised). It is also iQoo’s first handset that features a curved AMOLED display.

There’s another special edition variant - Track Version - that comes with a carbon textured matt glass rear along with blue accents at edges. With the announcement of the partnership, it is quite possible that these two special editions might be brought to India. The company also brought the iQoo 3 Volcanic Orange, which has a similar finish, to India. Although its availability is still has been dwindling.

However, being all-out flagships, they won’t come cheap. The iQoo 5 starts at CNY 3998 (~Rs 43,200) and the iQoo 5 Pro starts at CNY 5498 (~Rs 59,300). Knowing India’s current GST and import taxes, we can only expect prices to be higher than China.