iQoo Z1x is the cheapest phone powered by Snapdragon 765G

iQoo Z1x has been unveiled in China as yet another mid-range gaming phone after the iQoo Z1 . This is also one the cheapest phone powered by Snapdragon 765G and a 120Hz high refresh rate. And, of course, just like other iQoo devices, the Z1x is also a gaming-centric flagship phone.

iQoo Z1x specs

(Image credit: iQoo )

The iQoo Z1x houses a 6.57-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 2,408 x1,080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ration, 90.4% screen to body ratio, and HDR10 support. The refresh rate you get with iQoo Z1x is a high 120Hz. In the heart of the device is an Octa-core Snapdragon 765G 5G capable chipset clocked at 2.4Ghz.

The devices come in four configurations with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS2.1 onboard storage. To power the internals, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging via Type-C interface.

On to the camera department, the iQoo Z1x comes with the triple camera setup. This time, you get a 48MP primary camera with f/1.7, EIS, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Over to the front, you get a 16MP punch-hole camera, located at the right side of the device. The rear camera can shoot videos up to 4K resolution.

The iQoo Z1x runs on iQoo UI based on Android 10. The fingerprint scanner is also located on the side. It weighs in at 200 grams and is thick at 9.06mm. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC support. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also retained here.

Pricing and availability

iQoo Z1x Price Indian equivalent 6+64GB CNY 1598 ~Rs 17,200 6+128GB CNY 1798 ~Rs 19,300 8+128GB CNY 1998 ~Rs 21,500 8+256GB CNY 2298 ~Rs 24,700

The base variant of iQoo Z1x with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY 1598 (~Rs 17,200) and it goes up to CNY 2298(~Rs 24,700) for the 8+256GB variant. The device is already available in China. The device is available in three colour options: Black, White, and Blue. There is no word on the Indian launch of the device yet.