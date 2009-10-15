Sky Player coming to Fetch TV in 2010

Sky has announced a new deal with IP Vision, which will bring its online TV service, Sky Player, to Fetch TV.

For those not au fait with what Fetch TV, well let us divulge. Fetch TV is a set-top box, created by IP Vision which brings Freeview recording to your home plus a whole host of downloadable online content.

The deal means that in 2010, Fetch TV customers will be able to access the Sky Player, and with it channels such as Sky Movies and Sky Sports.

Free to Sky subscribers

Sky has informed TechRadar that Sky users will be able to access the player at no extra cost based on their core subscription, while non-Sky customers will be able to sign up to a choice of TV packages via a monthly subscription paid directly to Sky.

This week, Sky also announced that Sky Player will be available to Xbox 360 users as of 27 October.

"Sky is committed to offering customers more ways to access our content and our agreement with IP Vision represents an important step in that process, said Griff Parry,Director of On Demand, BSkyB.

"Offering Sky Player through the Fetch TV box gives UK consumers yet another way to experience Sky content, complementing the services already available on satellite, PC, games consoles and mobile."