LulzSec returns to attack The Sun's website

The LulzSec hack redirected the Sun's homepage to this

The hacking collective known as LulzSec has returned to action with a vengeance by hacking The Sun's website.

The group, which hung up its spurs last month after causing 50 days of online mayhem, redirected the News International tabloid's homepage to a fake story about the death of owner Rupert Murdoch (pictured).

The mock story asserted that the under-fire Australian media mogul had died from a drug overdose. The group then redirected The Sun's homepage to the @LulzSec Twitter account.

Phase 1

A statement from the group threatens more imminent action against News International

"We have owned Sun/News of the World – that story is simply phase 1 – expect the lulz to flow in coming days," it reads.

After redirecting The Sun's homepage to its own Twitter feed, LulzSec posted."Hello everyone that wanted to read The Sun! How is your day? Good? Good."

The group also hinted that its attack on The Sun goes much deeper than the simple homepage re-direct, suggesting that it may even have obtained damaging information from email accounts.

"We are showing you a very small surface; the real damage is currently giving the admins heart attacks."

Mirror

The faked Murdoch death post mirrors a real-life story following Monday's confirmation that whistle-blowing former NOTW journalist Sean Hoare had been found dead.

The somewhat convincingly-written story begins: "Rupert Murdoch, the controversial media mogul, has reportedly been found dead in his garden, police announce.

"Murdoch, aged 80, has said to have ingested a large quantity of palladium before stumbling into his famous topiary garden late last night, passing out in the early hours of the morning."

UPDATE

Lulzsec Security's hack on The Sun continues, with the collective posting phone numbers of some Sun journalists on its Twitter feed and Anon posting the email information of Rebekah Brooks, the recently departed head of News International.

According to Gizmodo, more intimate details from its Sun-kissed bounty are also on the way.

ViaTechCrunch