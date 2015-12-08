Donald Trump says Bill Gates should help close 'that internet' to prevent terrorism

According to comments made by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in South Carolina, America's best shot at preventing Americans from joining ISIS involves "closing that internet up" in "certain areas".

Trump explained that the United States is "losing a lot of people because of the internet, and we have to do something", floating the idea that maybe closing the internet in some unspecified places (presumably towns full of people who marked 'terrorist' in their United States Census forms) will prevent people from connecting with and joining ISIS.

But how would Trump go about closing the internet down? Apparently, he'd seek the advice of "Bill Gates and a lot of different people who really understand what's happening".

Trump conceded that "Oh, somebody will say 'freedom of speech! Freedom of speech!" but added that "these are foolish people. We have a lot of foolish people".

Meanwhile, while Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos may not have a solution to America's ISIS problem, he does have a suggestion for its Trump problem, telling Donald Trump on Twitter that he "will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace" after being trashed by the presidential hopeful earlier in the day.

You can watch the video of Trump's comments regarding the internet and ISIS below.