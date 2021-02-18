Infinix Smart 5 goes on sale in India: Price, specs, and availability

Infinix Smart 5 affordable phone will go on sale in India today as the latest offering from the brand. This is the phone's first sale since it was launched in India last week.

The Infinix Smart 5 will go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart. This is also the company’s first phone launch in 2021. This is an entry-level phone with a big battery, display and a MediaTek gaming-centric chipset. The Infinix Smart 5 will face heat from the likes of Realme, Redmi 9 series, and Samsung M series budget phones.

Infinix Smart 5 price and availability

The Infinix Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7,199 and will be available on Flipkart starting 12 noon today. It is available in four colour options - Morandi Green, 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

During the sale, you can also avail of Jio recharge of Rs 349 on every device along with benefits worth Rs 4,000, which includes 40 cashback voucher with Rs 50 and coupons from partner worth Rs 2,000.

Infinix Smart 5 specs

The Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset octa-core processor. It is an octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The device with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a MicroSD card slot which can take up to 256GB of additional storage.

As for the screen, the Infinix Smart 5 sports a large 6.82-inch HD+ with a screen to body ratio of 90.66% and max brightness is set to 440 nits. The phone follows the gem cut design and comes in four colour options - Morandi Green, 7 degree Purple, Aegean Blue and Obsidian Black.

In terms of the camera, the device sports a 13MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and a low light sensor. The camera app offers over 15 AI scene detection and also supports slow-mo, which is a rarity in this segment. As for the selfies, there is an 8MP shooter.

The biggest take away of the device is the 6000mAh battery which is said to last for 23 hours on continuous video playback. It misses out on fast charging and also comes with a micro USB port. On the software front, the device runs on XOS 7 skin based on Android. Other features include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with multifunction, DTS surround sound, and dual 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and face unlock support.

Display : 6.82-inch HD+ display, 440 nits

: 6.82-inch HD+ display, 440 nits Processor : 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25

: 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 32GB, microSD card support up to 256GB

: 32GB, microSD card support up to 256GB Rear camera: 13MP+low light sensor

camera: 13MP+low light sensor Front camera : 8MP

: 8MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Security : Rear fingerprint scanner

: Rear fingerprint scanner Software : Android 10 (Go Edition), XOS 7

: Android 10 (Go Edition), XOS 7 Audio : 3.5mm headphone jack, DTS audio

: 3.5mm headphone jack, DTS audio Thickness : 8.9mm

: 8.9mm Weight: 207 grams

