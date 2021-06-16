India vs New Zealand WTC final: How to watch live stream

It is perhaps the most anticipated cricket Test match in this century. The inaugural World Test Cricket final between India and New Zealand, slated from June 18 to June 22 at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, has the eyes of the entire cricketing world peeled towards it as to who will lift the prestigious Championship Mace and walk away with the prize money of $1.6 million.

The flagship event of Test cricket started on 1 August 2019 with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes series. The tournament, played over two years, had each team play six other opponents --- three at home and three away. India finished at the top with 72.2 percentage points while the Kiwis ended with 70 percentage points.

India or New Zealand, who holds the aces?

The ICC Test Championship Points Table. (Image credit: ICC)

As it happened, the point system was tweaked midway with several games not getting completed due to the pandemic.

Going into the finals, both India and New Zealand have a point to prove. India last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 with the Champions Trophy title. The Kiwi, who endured an agonising loss in the World Cup final in 2019, was the winner of the Champions Trophy in 2000.

On paper, the New Zealand team can be said to have the edge for the simple reason that it is already well acclimatised in England, having just played two Tests against England, and winning one of them quite easily.

Almost all its top players are in good form. Even its captain Kane Williamson seems well recovered from the injury that made him sit out the second the Test against England.

Also, in the World Test Championship, India lost a series to only one team, and it happened to be New Zealand.

But after its heroics in Australia early this year, when an injury-marred Indian team stunned the Aussies 2-1, which included the famous win at Gabba, Brisbane, nobody will write off Virat Kohli's men. The team also defeated England soundly in its last Test series back home.

While the Kiwis jousted against England, the Indian team played some intra-squad matches at Southampton to get used to the conditions.

India and New Zealand have already announced their squad for the finals.

WTC final: When, where, and how to catch it live in India

As we said, the finals will be played from June 18 to June 22, with a reserve day on June 23, should play be lost to rain or other eventualities.

The scheduled starting time for each day in the WTC final is from 3:30 p.m. IST.

For cable viewers, the WTC final will be aired live in English on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. It will also be telecast on Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Indians can follow the live stream on Disney+ Hotstar with the VIP subscription, which costs Rs 399 a year or the Premium subscription that costs Rs 299 monthly or Rs 1,499 annually.

Telecom service providers Jio, Airtel, VI (Vodafone-Idea) all have come out with several offers (for both mobile and broadband services) on recharge that offer a free pass to WTC Final live-streaming:

The commentators for the match will be (on the Indian feed):

English: Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton, Ian Bishop, Kumar Sangakkara, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Sunil Gavaskar, Craig MacMillan

Hindi : Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru.

Tamil: L Balaji, Hemang Badani, Abhinav Mukund, Muthuraman R and Yomahesh Vijayakumar.

Telugu: Kaushik NC, Ashish Reddy, Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni, MSK Prasad and Venugopal Rao.

In all, the live streaming feed of the match will be available in 195 countries across the globe.

In places where the ICC does not have a broadcast partner for this event, the match will be streamed live on the new ICC.tv platform. Fans can register to watch the match for free on the website www.icc.tv or download the app.