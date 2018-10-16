HP Envy x360 is a stunning convertible at Rs 60,990

HP has announced a new addition to its Envy range of laptops in India with the Envy x360. It is a convertible laptop that is powered by AMD Ryzen processors, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s not often that we come across a laptop that just feels good to hold in the hand, carry it around. The HP Envy x360 is one such laptop.

Featuring a 13.3-inch full HD IPS touch-enabled display, the x360 has one of the brighter panels around. This is topped with a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass NBT glass for added protection.

The laptop is well-built and measures 30.67 x 21.46 x 1.49 cm, weighing under 1.5kg. The Envy x360 has a premium metal built, features a Damascus pattern embossed on the hinge and will be offered in Dark Ash Silver color.

HP has launched two SKUs in India. The HP ENVY x360 - 13-ag0034au with AMD Ryzen 3 2300U processor, AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD is priced at Rs 60,990.

The HP ENVY x360 - 13-ag0035au with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD will retail for Rs 74,990 in India.

These new HP laptops provide up to 12.5 hours of battery life and also support HP Fast Charge, charging from 0-50% in just 45 minutes.

The Envy x360 has an HP Wide Vision FHD IR camera which sits flush on the front. The IR camera works in tandem with Windows Hello allowing faster unlock using facial recognition.

HP has outfitted the Envy x360 with Bang & Olufsen quad HD speakers which are further optimized by HP’s Audio Boost.

In addition to the two Envy x360 convertibles, HP also announced a Pavilion 15 powered by AMD Ryzen R5 processor which starts at Rs 62,990, HP 15 Notebook with AMD Ryzen R3 processor starting at Rs 36,990. HP also announced a Pavilion Tower 590 starting at Rs 22,990.

With the exception of the Envy x360 and Pavilion 15, all the other laptops and accessories are available to purchase both online and offline.