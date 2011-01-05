LG offers five new plasma active 3D televisions

LG has unveiled five new Active 3D Plasma televisions, with the PW450T, PZ250T, PZ550T, PZ570T and PZ950T bolstering its burgeoning 3D range.

LG cannot be accused of failing to get behind the 3D revolution, and a tie up with Sky in the UK has been boosted with yet more active plasma tellies arriving.

"LG also revealed a host of new Active 3D plasma screens, with new models including PW450T, PZ250T, PZ550T, PZ570T and PZ950T. LG's 3D plasma screens are available in 42 – 60" with fantastic features including THX 3D Certification, making them perfect for sports and movies," said LG.

Half 3D ready

"LG has promised that almost 50 per cent of its 2011 television range will be 3D ready, providing further proof of the brand's role as Sky's first choice for 3D TV and an industry leader."

The PW450T comes in 42 and 50-inch sixes and brings Dynamic 3D, TruMotion 600Hz, DivX HD Plus and a Freeview HD tuner and is HD Ready.

The connected Smart TV television PZ range including the PZ250T, PZ550T, PZ570T and PZ950T are all available in 50 or 60-inch flavours and bring Dynamic 3D, 1080p Full HD, Trumotion 600Hz and DivX HD Plus.

The PZ550T and upwards also offer THX certification.

PW450T

Plasma

Dynamic 3D

HD Ready

TruMotion 600Hz

Freeview HD

DivX HD Plus

Available in 42" and 50"

PZ250T

Plasma

Dynamic 3D

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 600Hz

Freeview HD

Smart TV

DivX HD Plus

Available in 50" and 60"

PZ550T

Plasma

Dynamic 3D

THX Certified

1080p HD Ready

Smart TV

TruMotion 600Hz

Freeview HD

DivX HD Plus

Available in 50" and 60"

PZ570T

Plasma

Dynamic 3D

THX Certified

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 600Hz

Freeview HD

DivX HD Plus

Available in 50" and 60"

PZ950T

Plasma

Dynamic 3D

THX Certified

1080p HD Ready

TruMotion 600Hz

Freeview HD

Smart TV

DivX HD Plus

Available in 50" and 60"