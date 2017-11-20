Google says fix for Pixel 2 'buzzing' sound is coming

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the new Google Pixel 2 , but it isn't the kind that Google is happy about.

Specifically, some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners have reported that they hear a constant "buzzing" or "hissing" sound when they're making calls, even after they've received replacement phones in an attempt to address the issue.

Fortunately, as The Verge reports, a community manager on the official Pixel forums recently responded to a sea of complaints stretching back for weeks with a brief statement announcing that a fix is eventually on the way.

"We're rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call," the community manager said.

The buzzing sound is but one of the problems with the Pixel 2 that have emerged the weeks since launch, which include screen burn-in , audio recording issues and partially unresponsive screens .

Google previously had to roll out a patch addressing a "clicking" sound that was associated with the NFC settings in the Pixel 2 and so far it appears the patch fixed the issue for good. Let's hope the same can be said for the buzzing.