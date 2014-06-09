Turtle Beach delivers ear candy with DTS surround headsets for PS4

One of the leading brands in the video gaming headset business is getting a jump on this week's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) by introducing new cans targeted at owners of Sony's latest console.

Turtle Beach (registration required) today announced a handful of new PS4 and PS3 headsets making their debut at this year's E3 convention in Los Angeles, including a pair powered by ear-shattering DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound.

With a range of surround sound modes for games, movies or music, Elite 800 features active noise cancellation along with DTS for what the company calls an "immersive audio experience" that marks a first for console gaming headsets, part of a deal with Sony announced earlier this year.

Whether listening to music or taking phone calls, the $300 (UK£189, about AU$321) headset is capable of being controlled via Bluetooth by a mobile app for up to 15 hours of playing time on a single charge through a low-profile, magnetic charging stand.

The wait begins

DTS Headphone:X 7.1 surround sound also powers the Elite Tournament Audio Controller (pricing TBA), which allows Dolby AC3 decoding and complete control of an audio mix for PS4, PS3, Xbox 360 or PCs and Macs.

Turtle Beach is also launching the $100 (UK£63, about AU$107) Ear Force Stealth 400, a lightweight wireless stereo gaming headset, and the $60 (UK£40, about AU$64) Ear Force P12, an amplified headset that works directly with a single USB connection to PS4.

Gamers who purchase any Turtle Beach headsets will have the opportunity to enroll in the company's Elite Membership Program, which offers discounts, extended warranties and early access to the latest product information.

Aside from Ear Force P12 which launches globally on July 10, all of the manufacturer's E3 products will land in retail stores sometime during the second half of this year, at which point Turtle Beach Chief Executive Officer Juergen Stark promises "a whole new game for PlayStation console owners."