Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13’s designs revealed via official renders

Audio player loading…

Samsung is expected to introduce a slew of mid-range Android devices soon catering to users from different price segments. A couple of these phones have been revealed via official renders.

The phones we are talking about are Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 – are both aimed at the mid-range price segment which is clearly evident with the design and the leaked specifications as well.

The details shared by a German publication WinFuture suggest that the Galaxy A13 might come with 4G connectivity while the Galaxy A33 will apparently be 5G-ready and pricier of the two. Let us take a quick look at the design and rumoured specifications of the two phones.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G might come with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 2400*1080 pixels resolution. The phone might come with a minimal bezel on the three sides along with a noticeable chin at the bottom and a selfie camera housed in a hole-pinch cutout.

Powering the phone could be an Exynos 1200 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is a new SoC that is expected to debut with an upcoming Galaxy A53.

The phone is expected to come in four different colour options – White, Black, Sky Blue and a light orange shade. The phone is expected to ship with a quad-camera setup, however, there is only very little information about this phone handy as of now.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Talking about the Galaxy A13, the phone has been leaked multiple times giving us fair information about the specifications as well as its approximate pricing .

The phone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 850 that’s accompanied by 4GB of RAM and an internal storage amount of 64GB. We might have a 6GB RAM variant as well as storage up to 128 GB.

The Galaxy A13 is also expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48MP sensor coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide snapper. Powering the phone could be a 5000 mAh battery pack with a 15W charging tech. The phone is expected to come in three colour options – White, Black and Sky Blue colour options.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!