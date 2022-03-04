Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13’s designs revealed via official renders

Samsung is expected to introduce a slew of mid-range Android devices soon catering to users from different price segments. A couple of these phones have been revealed via official renders.
The phones we are talking about are Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A13 – are both aimed at the mid-range price segment which is clearly evident with the design and the leaked specifications as well.
The details shared by a German publication WinFuture suggest that the Galaxy A13 might come with 4G connectivity while the Galaxy A33 will apparently be 5G-ready and pricier of the two. Let us take a quick look at the design and rumoured specifications of the two phones.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G might come with a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 2400*1080 pixels resolution. The phone might come with a minimal bezel on the three sides along with a noticeable chin at the bottom and a selfie camera housed in a hole-pinch cutout.
Powering the phone could be an Exynos 1200 SoC with at least 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. This is a new SoC that is expected to debut with an upcoming Galaxy A53.
The phone is expected to come in four different colour options – White, Black, Sky Blue and a light orange shade. The phone is expected to ship with a quad-camera setup, however, there is only very little information about this phone handy as of now.
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Talking about the Galaxy A13, the phone has been leaked multiple times giving us fair information about the specifications as well as its approximate pricing.
The phone is expected to come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by an Exynos 850 that’s accompanied by 4GB of RAM and an internal storage amount of 64GB. We might have a 6GB RAM variant as well as storage up to 128 GB.
The Galaxy A13 is also expected to come with a quad rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 48MP sensor coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide snapper. Powering the phone could be a 5000 mAh battery pack with a 15W charging tech. The phone is expected to come in three colour options – White, Black and Sky Blue colour options.
