Foldable iPhone rumour in air again as Apple orders Samsung foldable samples

Ever since foldable phones became a thing, rumours of Apple coming up with one have always done the rounds.

Once again they have gained credence as Apple has reportedly ordered a large number of foldable display samples from Samsung.

According to a leaker on Weibo, 'Ice Universe', Apple has ordered samples of OLED screens to prototype future foldable iPhone models.

His Weibo post in Chinese said: "Apple asked Samsung Display to provide a large sample of foldable phone screens and hoped to provide an exclusive supply of one-year quantity. It seems that it will be turned on."

The Weibo post was first spotted by Macrumors, a popular Apple-related website.

“The leaker also seemed to stress the immediacy of this development, perhaps implying that the order is about to commence,” the website said.

Apple at it, seriously

It is quite known that Apple is working on a foldable display technology programme. It has had a few patents on the technology, and initially it was suggested that LG might be involved in it.

Now, Samsung seems to be in the scheme of things.

Samsung is obviously the leader of the pack in folding smartphone technology thus far — its Galaxy Z Fold series is an industry topper in the segment.

Apple analysts have claimed that the foldable iPhone in testing isn't a folding display, but rather a two-display device like the Surface Duo. The device operates on hinges, and the outer display would have Face ID in the bezel.

Apple constantly conducts research for future devices and builds prototypes for machines that, however, may never get built for commercial consumer use.

The report offers nothing concrete about any time period. However, it does say: “the repeated insinuation of Samsung’s involvement and orders being placed by Apple offers a more concrete suggestion that work on a foldable ‌iPhone‌ is continuing at pace.”

Apple has scheduled an event for product updates on September 15.

Via: Macrumors