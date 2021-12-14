Dizo Watch R and Watch 2 Sports Special Edition India timeline revealed

Audio player loading…

Realme unveiled its first sub-brand Dizo that primarily focuses on wearables. Just a few months after its rollout, Dizo started dropping smartwatches and earbuds.

The first smartwatch series by the brand, named Dizo Watch 2, was introduced in September 2021. Now, the latest leaks suggest that the Realme sub-brand is soon going to launch two new smartwatches in India.

According to a report published by 91Mobiles, popular tipster Mukul Sharma has said that Dizo will soon roll out Dizo Watch R and Dizo Watch 2 special sports edition. Both the watches are expected to launch by the end of January 2022. It has been confirmed by our sources that the Dizo Watch R will get a round dial.

Dizo Watch R, Watch 2 special sports edition details

Figuring out by the name, it can be said Dizo watch 2 special sports edition can ship with various sports modes and features dedicated to track and suggest physical activities. However, it will be too early to make a comment on the design and key specification changes in the watch.

Considering the Dizo Watch R, it seems like Dizo is planning to unveil a new smartwatch series with different specifications and features. There are no leaks or rumors regarding upcoming smartwatches by Dizo in the market.

Expectations are that the Watch R series will be an affordable range of wearable by Dizo. Another possibility is that the upcoming watches may be the rebranded version of the previously launched Realme smartwatches.

What Dizo offered in previous models?

To recall, the Dizo Watch Pro, rebranded Realme Watch 2 Pro, launched in September 2021, comes equipped with a 1.75-inch color display and 320x385 pixels resolution. The wearable also sports a GPS+GLONASS. The device offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and you can also link your phone to the Realme Link app.

Dizo Watch Pro features a 24/7 heart rate monitor and a SpO2 monitor. The wearable offers a battery life of up to 14 days once charged completely. As of now, the smartwatch ships in two color options, including Space Blue and black. It is available in the market at a price of Rs 3,799.