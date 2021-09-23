Dizo Buds Z with IPX4 rating and ENC launched in India

Realme's sub-brand Dizo has launched a new pair of TWS in India called the Dizo Buds Z. This new pair of TWS joins the pre-existing lineup of TWS devices from Dizo that include the Dizo GoPods, GoPods D and GoPods Neo.

The new Dizo Buds Z comes with features like IPX4 rating and ENC and has been priced in India at Rs 1,299. This new product competes with the likes of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, OPPO Enco Buds and others similarly priced TWS in the market.

The Dizo Buds Z are offered in Onyx, Leaf, and Pearl colour options. The new TWS is set to go for sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days which will begin on October 7.

Dizo Buds Z specifications and features

The Dizo Buds Z comes with an in-ear design but has a long stem that extends from the main body of the earbuds. Each of the earbuds weighs just about 3.7 grams. The company confirms that the TWS comes with three pairs of ear tips in the box for a comfortable fit.

The Dizo Buds Z earphones have a chrome coating on the outer edge of the stems that reflects light in multiple colours. It also features touch controls and which will help users perform various tasks by tapping on the earbud.

The Dizo Buds Z comes equipped with a 10mm large dynamic driver with three EQ presets including Bass Boost+, Dynamic and Bright. These also feature an 88ms low latency mode to for gaming. There's also passive noise cancellation as well as environmental noise cancellation. The TWS comes with a IPX4 water-resistant rating.

For connectivity the Dizo Buds Z feature Bluetooth 5.0 and work with the Realme Link app and can be fast-charged using the USB-C port. The main case of the TWS comes with a 380mAh battery, while each earbud has a 43mAh battery. According to the company the earbuds offer up to 4.5 hours of playback and up to 16 hours with the charging case. Fast charging apparently delivers 1.5 hours of usage with 10 minutes of charging.