MacBook Air gets Intel Haswell refresh

Apple has introduced its new MacBook Air range at WWDC 2013, and as predicted, the new line comes loaded with Intel's newest Haswell 4th-gen Core processor, promising a better battery life.

Apple promises all-day battery, while WiFi is also upgraded to 802.11ac which gives it up to three times the performance.

It will be available in 11-inch and 13-inch guises, offering up longer battery life of 9 hours and 12 hours respectively.

Yeah, yeah, let's talk bucks

The 11-inch model will start at $999 (around £640, AU$1055) for the 128GB version and $1199 (around £1260, AU$) if you fancy 256GB - which is cheaper than previous MacBook Airs.

Meanwhile the 128GB 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1099 (around £710, AU$1160) and the 256GB version begins at $1299 (around £835, AU$1370).

Both models will start shipping today in the US at least - there's currently no word on international availability and pricing.