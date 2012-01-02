Hack lets iOS apps run on Apple TV

The Apple TV set-top box can now, in theory, run full-screen iPad apps thanks to a clever new hack.

The proof-of-concept MobileX hack which runs on a jailbroken second-gen Apple TV device was built by a developer known as Nick@TheMudKip, who was then assisted by Steven Troughton-Smith.

The hack works by replacing the springboard functionality for iPad and allows apps to be displayed at full 720p resolution

Window manager

"Nick had written this amazing window manager for the iPad that replaced the entire homescreen, allowing you to run multiple apps side by side," Dublin-based Troughon-Smith told CNET.

"I realized this could enable iOS apps on the Apple TV for the first time.

"We've spent the past 2 days modifying everything to work really well on the Apple TV screen size, etc, and getting apps to run."

More than just Mirroring

AirPlay Mirroring does, to a certain extent, allow iOS apps to run on the Apple TV device, but only by mirroring what is currently on the iPad's screen. This hack allows the apps to run independently

The hack has not yet been made public, but Troughton-Smith hopes that the proof this can actually work will force Apple into opening up the App Store for its Apple TV set-top box.

"Remember how the unofficial iPhone apps back in '07 forced Apple's hand in creating an App Store? I'd like AppleTV to get the same treatment," he tweeted.

Troughton-Smith was recognised earlier this year for his hack which allowed Siri to run on older iPhone models.

Via: MacRumors, CNET