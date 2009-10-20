Apple intros multi-touch Magic Mouse

Apple has today announced that it has revolutionised the mouse with the release of Magic Mouse – the world's first multi-touch mouse.

The Magic Mouse is a mouse that's without a tail, boasting wireless Bluetooth capabilities and absolutely no buttons.

Instead what you get is a seamless multi-touch surface which allows customers to navigate using "intuitive finger gestures".

Speaking about the Magic Mouse, Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, said:

"Apple is the multi-touch leader, pioneering the use of this innovative technology in iPhone, iPod touch and Mac notebook trackpads.

"Apple's Multi-Touch technology allows us to offer an easy to use mouse in a simple and elegant design."

While the mouse sounds like it could take a bit of getting used to Apple assures us that anyone who has used multi-touch trackpads and the like will feel right at home, as the Magic Mouse uses intuitive gestures, so that users can "scroll through long documents, pan across large images or swipe to move forward or backward through a collection of web pages or photos."

The mouse can also be configured for both left-handed and right-handed users.

The Magic Mouse has a released date of the end of October and comes standard with the new iMac. It will also be available as an accessory for £55.

Go to http://store.apple.com/uk for more details.