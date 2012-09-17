Canon Selphy CP900 offers wireless printing

Canon's Selphy CP900 has Wi-Fi that links to cameras and smartphones

Canon has announced a new portable photo printer, the Selphy CP900, that enables you to print directly from digital cameras, smartphones, tablets or computers, without wires.

Unveiled at Photokina 2012, the compact Canon Selphy CP900 has integrated Wi-Fi support that works with smartphones and tablets via the free Canon Easy-PhotoPrint app. Cameras with Wi-Fi and PictBridge via Wireless LAN compatibility, such as the new Canon PowerShot S110, can print directly from the image preview screen.

Photos can also be printed from computers, memory cards and USB flash drives. Operation on the photo printer itself is made simple with a tilting 2.7-inch colour LCD screen and support for 13 languages.

ID please

The Canon Selphy CP900 prints photos at various sizes, including ID photos and square 5cm x 5cm stickers. Canon says it takes 47 seconds to print a postcard-sized image, or 27 seconds to print a credit card size, credit card size sticker or eight mini 22 x 17mm stickers.

The printer features settings including red-eye correction, smooth skin, image optimize and more.

It measures 178.0 x 127.0 x 60.5mm and weighs 810g, and comes with optional batteries for use away from mains electricity.

The Canon Selphy CP500 costs £99.99/$99.99 including Selphy Photo Print software, and is available from late September.