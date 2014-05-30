ARM buys Duolog Technologies to manage SoC complexity

ARM has picked up Dublin-based Duolog for an undisclosed fee

Chip designer ARM has bought electronic design automation and System-on-Chip (SoC) tool designer Duolog Technologies for an undisclosed free.

In a statement, the company said that the acquisition will help its partners design and deploy system IP and manage increasing SoC complexity.

The merger is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2014.

Extended reach

ARM, which describes Dublin-based Duolog as a leader in design configuration and integration technology, says the agreement will help extend its market reach for ARM CoreLink Internetconnect and Controllers and debug and trace roadmaps across mobile, enterprise and Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

