CeBIT 2007: Navigon shows off new satnavs

The Navigon 7100 features lane assistance so you won't get stuck in the wrong lane

Satnav maker Navigon has launched two new feature-rich GPS devices at the CeBIT show in Hannover.

The slimline Navigon 7100 has a stylish black shell and a 4.3-inch 16:9 widescreen display. It has Bluetooth connectivity to hook up to mobile phones, voice input, a PIN-protected lock and provides free traffic alerts without any additional software or installations.

The software built into the Navigon 7100 features Lane Assistance, which will display the optimal lane to be in at turnings and junctions, as well as Reality View which shows real road geometry, actual road sign text, and 3D images.

The Navigon 5100 is smaller than the 7100, with a 3.5-inch screen. Road layouts can be viewed either horizontally or vertically by swivelling the device around, but all other features are identical to the higher-end model.

The new Navigon 5100 and Navigon 7100 devices will go on sale in the UK in April, but pricing has yet to be decided. EU pricing has the Navigon 5100 at 350-400 euros (£239-273) and the Navigon 7100 at 450-500 euros (£308-342).

Both feature restaurant info from restaurant guide publishers Zagat , so there's no need to resign to scoffing at service stations any more.