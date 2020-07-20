Boult Truebuds TWS launches at Rs 2,499 in India

Boult has announced a new budget centric TWS earbuds in India, the Boult Truebuds. This is the company's fourth TWS earbuds after the Livebuds, Twinpods, and Tru5ive. The key feature of this TWS is the presence of touch controls.

(Image credit: Boult )

The Boult Truebuds are in-ear style true wireless stereo earbuds. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a 10-meter range and features 6mm drivers. It also supports auto-pairing. The earbuds also bring extra bass to the table. It is also IPX7 rated against rain and sweat which makes it usable for workouts, trekking, swimming, cycling, and running.

Coming to the battery life, the Boult Truebuds will last up to eight hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours on a single charge with the included charging case. Each earbud comes with a 45mAh battery and it takes about 90 minutes to charge the earbuds completely. It also comes with a low-latency gaming mode. You also get four LED lights on the charging case which indicates the battery levels.

The USP of the earbuds is the touch-enabled control that allows users to answer calls, change music, connect to Google assistance and control volume. You get taps and long-press options to interact.

Furthermore, the TWS also features in-built neodymium technology which provides immersive sound and deep bass with basic noise cancellation, which comes in handy while you are on call. You also get an option to use a single earbud at a time.

The earbuds weigh in at 7.5 grams and the overall weight including the case is at 55 grams. It is also easily pocketable and easy to carry around. The frequency range here is 2402mHz to 2480mHz.

The Boult Truebuds is priced at Rs 2,499 and is available on Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in Red and Black combo colour option.