RHA TrueConnect 2 premium TWS launched in India

RHA has entered the premium truly wireless earphones in India. The company has announced TrueConnect 2 TWS in India today.

Unlike the other budget earbuds, these earphones are priced beyond Rs 10,000 and will take on the likes of Samsung ans Sony TWS in India. RHA is a Scottish headphone company that is known for its premium earphones.

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS features Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 15-meter range. They come with in-ear style design with interchangeable eartips and they also have stem. The stem also houses the microphone and you will be able to take calls with this TWS on the go. It packs in a 6mm audio driver and has a frequency range of 20Hz – 20,000Hz.

You get the soft-touch finish and matte black aluminium finish for the charging case. The earbuds are made of plastic and coated in the same soft-touch finish. The USP of the earbuds is battery life. The company claims these could last up to 9 hours on a single charge and with the included charging case, it can go up to 35 hours, which is insane for TWS earbuds.

For controls, there is captivative touch controls for call and playback control and also it is compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa. You get a Type-C port for charging and there is fast charging too. With quick 10 minutes charge you get over an hour of playback.

In the box, you also get seven pairs of silicone eartips for the perfect fit, USB Type C cable, and a stainless steel ear tip holder.

Pricing and availability

The RHA TrueConnect 2 is now available in India for Rs 12,999. It will be available in Carbon Black and Navy Blue colours. The RHA TrueConnect 2 comes with a 3-year international warranty.