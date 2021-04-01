Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB 2021 online from anywhere

It's MLB Opening Day, and what a game we've got to begin the new season with. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees both had their World Series hopes crushed by eventual runners-up the Tampa Bay Rays last year, and the pressure is on for the AL East rivals right from the off. Read on as we explain how to watch the Blue Jays vs Yankees game online and live stream today's MLB action from anywhere in the world.

Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream Date: Thursday, April 1 Time: 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York US TV coverage: stream ESPN live with Sling TV discount Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

The Yanks have home-field advantage, though Yankee Stadium is being limited to 20% capacity. Still, that's something the Blue Jays won't be able to enjoy for some time yet.

The Blue Jays were a lot more active than their opponents in the off-season, targeting more young blood in George Springer and Marcus Semien to add to their youthful core.

Meanwhile, New York will be without Luke Voit, who hit a league-leading 22 home runs last season. The first baseman has had to undergo knee injury, and may not return to the diamond for some time.

It's a huge game, so whether you’re a Blue Jays fan in Toronto, a Yankees fan in New York or just an MLB follower wanting to watch the baseball at Yankee Stadium today, we’ll show you how to get a high-quality MLB live stream of the Blue Jays vs Yankees game from anywhere.

How to watch Blue Jays vs Yankees from outside your country (and avoid blackouts)

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred MLB live stream.

This functionality also means that VPNs are great for getting around in-market black out restrictions, making them something every MLB fan should have in their bat bag.

Use a VPN to watch a Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles - so ridiculously simple to set up and use. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Blue Jays vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB in the US without cable

The Blue Jays vs Yankees game starts at 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT. Fans in the New York area can tune in on the YES Network or on Amazon - try the FREE 30-day Prime trial today. It's also being televised nationally on ESPN. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. How to watch watch Blue Jays vs Yankees without cable If you don't have cable, the best end-to-end live streaming option for the 2021 MLB season is MLB.TV, which shows every single game and costs $129.99. Blackout restrictions apply but, as explained above, you could get around this by taking the VPN route and pointing your computer to an out-of-market location. Of the many over-the-top streaming options, we think Sling TV is the best fit for most people's baseball watching needs. The combined Sling Blue and Orange package costs $50 per month and covers ESPN, TBS and Fox Sports. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal.

Blue Jays vs Yankees series in full

Game 1: April 1 at 1.05pm ET - Yes Network, ESPN

April 1 at 1.05pm ET - Yes Network, ESPN Game 2 : April 3 at 1.05pm ET - Yes Network, MLBN (out-of-market-only)

: April 3 at 1.05pm ET - Yes Network, MLBN (out-of-market-only) Game 3: April 1 at 1.05pm ET - Yes Network, ESPN Plus

How to watch the Blue Jays vs Yankees in Canada

Sportsnet is the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, and better still, its Sportsnet Now service is perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month. Another great option is again MLB.TV, which is also available in Canada. Unfortunately, Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but you can get around this by using a VPN, as explained above. The first pitch for the Blue Jays vs Yankees game is scheduled for 1.05pm ET / 10.05am PT.

Yankees vs Blue Jays live stream: watch MLB in the UK

Today's Yankees vs Blue Jays game starts at 6.05pm BST on Thursday evening, and you can tune in on BT Sport ESPN from 6pm. The channel is showing plenty of Major League Baseball action this season, and don't forget that BT now has a new £25 monthly sports pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the MLB on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a Yankees vs Blue Jays live stream in Australia