Grand National live stream 2024: how to watch Aintree racing online and from anywhere

Having been run for almost 200 years, the Grand National remains the UK's most famous and well-watched spectacle on the horse racing calendar. And, in this year's 176th running, history could well be made as Irish thoroughbred Corach Rambler pursues a lesser spotted second consecutive victory. Here's how to watch 2024 Grand National live streams online for FREE – and from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 13 Start time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT / 1am AEST (Sun) FREE stream: ITVX (UK) Use NordVPN to unblock any stream

As the Derek Fox-ridden Corach Rambler took the lead over the final fence of the 2023 race last year, nobody else in the field was ever going to stop the gelding as it powered on to the finishing post.

One year on and the Lucinda Russell-trained horse is now looking to join a list of only six other horses that have managed to win the illustrious steeplechase on consecutive occasions. Tiger Roll achieved the feat most recently in 2018 and 2019, but the most famous is surely the majestic Red Rum in the 70s.

Although Corach Rambler is placed with many bookies as the favorite to go back-to-back, however, he would be the first 10-year-old to win the four-mile epic in a decade. Willie Mullins' I Am Maximus is looking like the horse most likely to stop the champ, and would become only the sixth French horse in history to win if he succeeds. In fact, Mullins has given himself a great chance of adding to his prolific tally of 4,000+ winners, with Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible and Copodanno all in contention this Saturday.

Ready for the day the nation goes racing? Follow our guide to get a Grand National 2024 live stream from all over the world – including detail of FREE streams. Plus details on the start time, race schedule and odds.

FREE Grand National live stream

The great news for horse racing fans is that the 2024 Grand National is being shown on free-to-air TV on ITV. ITV's coverage begins around 1pm BST on Saturday, with the Grand National itself scheduled for 4pm. That means the race is also being live streamed for FREE on ITVX. Use NordVPN to watch ITVX from abroad You can watch the race online via ITVX on your laptop, smartphone, tablet or other devices such as Sky Q/Glass, Amazon Fire, Samsung, Freeview Play and Roku.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This software will help you get around the geo-blocking that will stop you watching a Grand National live stream in other parts of the world.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue, are affordable, and easy to set-up and operate.

Use a VPN to watch Grand National 2024 from anywhere:

Watch the Grand National FREE in Ireland

The 2024 Grand National is being shown for free in Ireland on the Virgin Media One channel, with the race set to begin at 4pm IST on Saturday afternoon. Viewers can also watch a free Grand National live stream online via the <a href="https://www.virginmediatelevision.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Virgin Media Player. Outside of Ireland? Watch Grand National coverage just like you would at home <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="virginmediatelevision.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">with the help of a quality VPN.

Can I watch 2024 Grand National in the US?

Strangely for a nation that loves horse racing, no US broadcaster has picked up the Grand National in the US.

So if you're a Brit abroad who wants to watch their usual coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN and using a UK-based server to watch it that way.

Watch 2024 Grand National in Australia

In Australia, premium TV provider <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxtel.com.au%2Fnow%2Fsport.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Foxtel has the rights to the 2024 Grand National, with the action set to be shown on the Sky Thoroughbred Central. Be warned though, the race itself is set to get underway at 1am AEST in the very early hours of Sunday morning. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Grand National live stream should find that <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

Can I watch 2024 Grand National in Canada?

Last year, the CBC Gem online streaming service was the place to live stream the Grand National. But the steeplechase isn't currently among its listings for this Saturday.

In fact, it doesn't look as though any Canadian broadcasters have thrown their hat into the paddock to show 2024 Grand National live streams.

As such, horse racing fans from abroad currently in Canada can follow the VPN route set out above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of where they are this weekend.

2024 Grand National FAQ

2024 Grand National schedule: races and times

Saturday, April 13, 2024

(All times BST)

1.20pm – William Hill Handicap Hurdle

1.55pm – Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

2.30pm – William Hill Handicap Steeple Chase

3.05pm – JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle

4pm – RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase

– 5pm – My Pension Expert Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase

5.35pm – Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

What are the latest Grand National 2024 odds? Corach Rambler 9/2 – I Am Maximus 7/1 – Vanillier 8/1 – Meetingofthewaters 10/1 – Kitty's Light 12/1 – Mr Incredible 12/1 – Panda Boy 14/1 – Limerick Lace 16/1 – Mahler Mission 16/1 – Noble Yeats 16/1 As of 12pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 according to Bet365

What changes are there at the 2024 Grand National? There are two key changes to note for the 2024 Grand National. The first is the start time – brought forward from its previous 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET slot, this year's race will start at 4pm BST / 11am ET. The other main change is the number of runners and riders. It has been reduced from 40 to 34, as a direct response to safety concerns last year when one horse died. Other more minor changes see the distance between some fences altered slightly, the absence of the horses' handlers as they approach the course, and a standing instead of a running start.

(Image credit: PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Who was the 2023 Grand National winner? 10-year-old Irish thoroughbred Corach Rambler won the 175th running of the Grand National in 2023, bagging £561,300 in prize money. It was ridden by Irish jockey Derek Fox and trained by the Scottish Lucinda Russell. Corach Rambler is among the favorites to repeat the feat at the 2024 Grand National.