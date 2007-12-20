MartinLogan's cheapest electrostatic speaker

The new point of entry for MartinLogan ownership

MartinLogan has just launched the most affordable hybrid electrostatic in its history. The US giant - who is undoubtedly the most famous name in electrostatic speakers - has implemented new design techniques that enable savings to be passed on to consumer.

At £1,600, its new Source hybrid will become the company's entry-level hybrid, although it remains a 'proper' MartinLogan in every respect.

Sourcey proposition

The Source will feature the latest version (Generation 2) of MartinLogan's advanced panel technology, which it says brings improvements in dynamics and efficiency. The panels also offer a number of innovations including a clever 'MicroPerf' design, which effectively doubles the effective diaphragm radiating area without compromising structural integrity.

The panels are also supported by the company's AirFrame technology - a super-rigid cabinet structure that's manufactured from aerospace-grade aluminium.

Panel Beater

Being a hybrid, the Source also boasts a 200mm (eight-inch) paper cone bass woofer to deliver the low frequencies - this integrates with the panel using MartinLogan's precision-tuned proprietary Vojtko crossover.

Source is said to offer a 90dB efficiency, 200-watts power handling and a frequency response from 42Hz to 22kHz (+/- 3dB).