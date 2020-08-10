Asus brings Rog Strix G and Strix Scar Intel-powered gaming laptops to India

Asus has announced its all-new Rog Strix G and Strix Scar gaming laptops in India. These new laptops follow the launch of AMD Ryzen powered Zephyrus G14 and G15 laptops that were launched last week. Apart from the latest Intel chipsets, both the new Strix laptops come equipped with the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and are available in 15-inch and 17-inch screen sizes.

Among the key highlights of both the laptop is the usage of Liquid Metal to keep the CPU cooler by more than a few degrees. Since these are gaming laptops, they are expected to generate a lot of heat after an extended gaming session and this improved heat dissipation technology only helps in keeping the temperature under control. Additionally, these laptops make use of Keystone II, a small NFC key that lets you protect your personal data and can instantly boost performance.

Asus Rog Strix G and Strix Scar availability and pricing

The price of Asus Rog Strix G15 will start at Rs. 79,990 and will be sold via Flipkart while the Rog Strix G17 will be available on Amazon from the third week of August at a starting price of Rs. 1,04,990. The Strix Scar will be offline exclusive and will be available after the 3rd week of August at a starting price of Rs. 1,44,990. Asus has not disclosed the price of Strix Scar 17 but it will be available from September onwards.

ROG Strix Scar 15 / Scar 17 Specifications and features

The Strix Scar gaming laptops are available in a couple of size variants as mentioned above – 15-inch display and a 17-inch display. These laptops come with up to Intel Core i9-10980 HK coupled with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the Scar 15 while the Scar 17 has a GeForce RTX 2080 Super. These laptops are customizable with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1 TB of PCIe SSD and a vIPS-level full-HD (1920x1080p) display panel offering 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency.

Since these are gaming laptops, they come with per-key RGB backlight for immersive gaming and support for Asus’s Aura Sync.

For connectivity, the Strix Scar gaming laptops come with an ample number of ports including - three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (with DisplayPort), an audio combo jack, a LAN RJ-45 jack and an HDMI port. You get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

ROG Strix G15 / G17 Specifications and features

The ROG Strix G15 and G17 are also available with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options- Core i5-10300H or Core i7-10750H. They can be customized with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe based SSD and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

The 15-inch laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch vIPS-level full-HD panel offering a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency and the 17-inch variant comes with a 17.3 inch VIPs-level full-HD 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency making them ideal for gaming.

Apart from elegant Glacier Blue and Original Black, the Strix G Electro Punk, the laptop is also available in an all-new “Electro Punk” colour option. In terms of connectivity, there are three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port (supports DisplayPort), a LAN RJ-45 port jack, an HDMI and an audio combo jack. For wireless connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 available on board.