Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch with weeklong battery life, SpO2 tracking launched

Ambrane has announced the availability of an affordable smartwatch in the Indian market. The new smartwatch comes with a circular display and features like a heart rate monitor and SpO2 blood-oxygen-level monitor.

The FitShot supports 17 sports modes and has 46 cloud faces to customize the look and feel of the smartwatch. The watch comes with a battery life of up to 7 days and is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance which means it can be worn during your regular jog even while it is raining.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere price in India

The Ambrane FitShot Sphere smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4999 in India and comes in a couple of colour options – Pearl Pink and Raven Black. The watch comes with one year warranty and is available to purchase on Amazon. The Amazon listing though shows a price of Rs. 2,999.

Ambrane FitShot Sphere features and specifications

The Ambrane FitShot Sphere comes with a 1.28-inches circular dial with 450 nits of peak brightness. The watch comes with three watch faces built-in and 46 more cloud watch faces are available to download and customize the watch as per the requirement.

In terms of tracking abilities, the watch can perform all the basic tasks of a fitness tracker like step counter, stress, sleep tracker, calory monitor, SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. Additionally, it can help track 17 different sports activities like stationary bike, rowing machine, cycling, running, skipping and more.

The watch comes with a bundled application that lets users sync the fitness data and also receive alerts for various activities like incoming calls, SMS as well as notifications from frequently used applications such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger etc. It can also be used to trigger the camera shutter and even control the music playing on the smartphone paired with the watch.

The Ambrane FitShot Sphere comes with a 270 mAh battery which, according to the company, offers a weeklong battery life. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and needs an Android app on your phone to connect with it.

