Ambrane announces five wireless earphones in India starting at Rs 799

Ambrane has announced five new wireless neckbands in India under BassBand, Trendz, and Melody series. The company had previously launched a bunch of truly wireless earbuds in India under the Dots and NeoBuds series.

The company has now announced Ambrane Bassband Pro, Ambrane Bassband Lite, Ambrane Trendz 11, Ambrane Melody 20 and Melody 11 wireless earphones in India starting at Rs 799. These earphones are available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Ambrane e-store. Let’s take a look at each of them.

Ambrane BassBand Pro

The Ambrane BassBand Pro is a neckband powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and 6 hours of music playback on a single charge. A quick 20 minutes charge is said to offer 40 minutes of charge while full charge will take an hour. It comes with dynamic HD drivers, in-line buttons for music and voice assistant along with volume controls.

The Bassband Pro are also magnetic and will offer a tangle-free experience. Other features include a micro USB charging port, LED indicator, IPX5 water resistance, and additional eartips. The Ambrane Bassband Pro is available in Teal Blue colour option.

Ambrane BassBand Lite

Priced at Rs 799 on Flipkart, the Ambrane BassBand Lite offers 6 hours of battery life and takes 90 minutes to recharge completely. It is also an on-ear style neckband with focus on deep sound. Other notable features include voice assistant support, Bluetooth 5, and in-line controls. It is also IPX5 water-resistant.

Ambrane Trendz 11

Another affordable neckband, the Ambrane Trendz 11 is also a magnetic earbud with 6 hours of playback, in-line mic and controls. It comes with in-line controls, voice assistant support, and also a multi-function controller.

Ambrane Melody 20 and Melody 11

The Melody series has two neckbands - the Melody 20 and Melody 11. These neckbands are powered by 10mm drivers and harness Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. In terms of battery life, the Melody 20 comes with upto 8 hours of playtime and the Melody 11 offers up to 6 hours of playtime. The Ambrane Melody 20 is priced at Rs 1,499 and the Melody 11 is priced at Rs 1,799.

