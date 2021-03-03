Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS launched at Rs 2,999

Indian accessory maker Ambrane has launched a new series of affordable true wireless stereo earbuds in India with long battery life and Google Assistant functionality. The Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 22 are available at almost half their actual price for a limited period.

Ambrane is a household name in the accessories space, primarily known for its power banks, fast chargers, and more recently, earphones. The new products are now available on Flipkart and Amazon and will come with a year of warranty.

Ambrane Dots 11

The Ambrane Dots 11 TWS comes with an in-ear style design without a stem. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a wireless range of up to 10 meters. On the inside, it packs in a 7mm driver. Each bud sports a mic and an LED indicator. As for the controls, they come with touch-sensitive pads on each bud which can trigger multiple actions including the Google Assistant interaction.

In terms of battery life, Ambrane says these buds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and three additional charge cycles with the included case which packs in a 370mAh battery unit. It also comes with a Type-C charging port as well, which is good to see at this price point. Lastly, the Ambrane Dots 11 is also IPX5 water resistant which means it is safe to use it during workouts.

The Ambrane Dots 11 is priced at Rs 2,999 in India, but it is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 1,899. This seems to be the introductory price of the earphones.

Ambrane Dots 20

The Ambrane Dots 20 is a true wireless earbuds with an in-ear style design as well as a stem. It packs in a 10mm audio driver on the inside and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 protocol. Ambrane also says it uses environment noise cancellation (ENC) to reduce the noise from the outside world.

Each bud also comes with a multi-function touch button which triggers many actions and also supports voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. These rated to last about 25 hours in total including the case. The buds carry a 40mAh battery each while the case comes with a 400mAh battery. Other features include IPX5 rating and Type-C port for charging. It is available in two colour options - Black and White.

The Ambrane Dots 20 price in India is also Rs 2,999, but is currently listed at Rs 1,599 on Amazon and Rs 1,699 on Flipkart. This too seems like a limited period offer.

