Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPads

Amazon India is holding a special sale right now, which has brought big discounts to many Apple products, including the new iPhone 11 series.

Amazon.in is offering discounts through the entire Apple product portfolio, as a part of its “Apple Days” sale. These price cuts on products and accessories is only for a short period, and will end on November 17. Apple products don’t go on sale often, so this could be a good time to pick them up, if you were looking to get one.

Offers on Apple products

The iPhone XR is one of the best value-for-money Apple products available in the market, and is available for a price of Rs 42,990, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen it go. Exchange offers will further bring down the price by Rs 7,450.

The latest iPhone 11 series is also eligible for instant discounts if the transaction is paid for using an HDFC bank credit/debit card. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are available with a Rs 6,000 discount, while the 11 Pro Max is now available with a Rs 7,000 discount.

The offers extend beyond smartphones too, with the 7th-gen iPad (10.2-inch) being available at a starting price of Rs 29,900 with an instant discount worth Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank cardholders, and up to Rs 7,450 on exchange.

The new Apple Watch Series 5, which starts at Rs 40,900 is also available with an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for customers using an HDFC card.