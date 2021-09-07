Acer Swift X is a thin and light laptop featuring AMD 5000 Series processor

Taiwanese tech brand Acer has extended its thin and light segment with the introduction of the Acer Swift X laptop. This premium laptop comes with an all-metal chassis and weighs well under 2Kgs making it an extremely portable laptop.

Aimed at the professionals who require both portability and raw performance, the Acer Swift X draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and has RTX 30-series GPU from NVIDIA to handle the graphics.

Acer Swift X price and availability in India

The retail price of Acer Swift X in India has been set at Rs. 84,999 and the laptop can be bought online from Acer’s web store, and Flipkart in a variety of colour options.

It will also be available at Acer’s exclusive offline stores, Vijay Sales and other authorized channel partners.

Acer Swift X specs and features

The Acer Swift X offers a blend of portability with performance and comes with a 14-inch IPS panel boasting FHD resolution. The company says that this panel offers 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits brightness.

Under the hood of the laptop, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor based on AMD Zen 3 core architecture coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The laptop ships with 15GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe storage which is further expandable up to 1TB.

Since this laptop is designed for professionals, it comes with a built-in AI-powered noise suppression that reduces unwanted background noise from video calls and Acer’s BlueLightShield technology to help reduce eye strain.

The Acer Swift X comes with a customized thermal design that is aimed at keeping the laptop cool at times when it is under heavy stress. Even the keyboard on this laptop is designed to ensure the optimum amount of air inflow thus helping in dissipating 8-10% extra heat.

For wireless connectivity, the Acer Swift X has Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 and for wired connectivity, you get a USB Type-C port with power delivery, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port and a USB 2.0 port. The laptop runs on Windows 10 out of the box and has an HD cam for all the video calls.

The Acer Swift X draws power from a 4-cell 59W/hr battery that the company claims can offer up to 14 hours of backup and the laptop ship with a 90W charger that supports fast charging.

