Acer may launch multiple HD and 4K smart TVs in India

The Covid-19 ushed pandemic has had strange implications on consumer-focused brands. While smartphone makers are trying to find more ways to get closer to your workstations, conventional tech companies are looking to gain some foothold into your drawing rooms.

We recently caught up with Acer’s Chief Business Officer Sudhir Goel, who briefed us on the company’s vision, ongoing chip shortage and the new Air purifier that the company had launched. He also talked about the new IoT products that the company is planning to come up with, however, he did not reveal that the company is also looking to add smart TVs to its kitty.

Folks at 91Mobiles have got us covered here and have reported that the Taiwanese tech company may launch a slew of smart LED TVs ranging from 32-inch to 70-inch screen sizes by next month.

The report states that these TVs will be made locally in India at one of the facilities of the contract manufacturer Dixon. According to the report, these TVs will cover the entire price gamut starting from the budget HD-Ready and going all the way up to premium 4K TVs.

As per the report, since these TVs will run on Android TV OS they will support various OTT applications natively and will also support downloading of applications from the Play Store. Standard connectivity features will include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI will be present on all the TVs while the premium ones will come with features like Micro Dimming and Dolby Audio.

While the report even states that these LED TVs could be priced between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 70,000, we’ve reached out to Acer for some clarity around this report and the brand chose not to comment as of right now.

Analysis: Does Acer wants to make the brand more relevant to consumers?

While there is no doubt that smartphone makers venturing into the Smart TV segment makes sense. Along with smart home products and accessories, this not only helps them create a connected ecosystem of products that can talk to each other.

Also, these smartphone and lifestyle brands launching laptops can be considered a demand-driven decision. Thanks to the pandemic terms like remote work and remote education have become an essential part of our lifestyle and hence these brands are trying their best to make the most out of the opportunity.

Similarly, core tech brands like Acer venturing into the smart TV segment can also be seen as a demand-based decision. Ever since people are forced to stay indoors, online content consumption has increased drastically. Hence, the shift from the workspace to the drawing-room could help Acer become a household brand.

However, in both scenarios, it boils down to quality and after-sales support. If these are not handled properly, this decision to venture into unknown territories can backfire and hurt the brand's image and impact the core business as well

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!