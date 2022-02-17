Acer Predator Helios 300 launches in India with 360Hz refresh rate

Audio player loading…

Acer has recently refreshed its Helios series in India with the launch of the Acer Predator Helios 300 premium gaming laptop. The device is being boasted as the first laptop to come with a 360Hz refresh rate. It comes packed with 5th generation AeroBlade 3D Technology cooling fans to handle heavy gaming. The laptop has DDR4 RAM and comes with pre-installed Windows 11.

To recall, Acer launched a Predator Helios 500 laptops last year in December. The laptop has a 120Hz refresh rate with a 4K Mini LED display. It also had the 5th generation Aeroblade 3D technology cooling fans. The laptops packed other features like 11th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR6 RAM, 1TB HDD, 2TB SSD, and a lot more.

Acer Predator Helios 300 pricing and availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 is available in India at a price of Rs 1,44,990. The laptops can be bought from Flipkart, Acer online stores, Acer Exclusive Stores, and authorized retailers of Acer products. The laptop is being shipped in a single black color option. Furthermore, Acer is also offering a one-year international traveller warranty with Acer Predator Helios 300.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications

Acer Predator Helios 300 comes equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display coupled with a 360Hz refresh rate. It has 300 nits of peak brightness, an alternative display with a 15.6-inch QHD screen, along with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that has a clock speed of 4.90GHz. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB GDDR6 virtual RAM.

Acer Predator Helios 300 has a webcam with 720p HD audio and video recording capabilities. The device consists of two speakers supporting 360-degree surround sound. It draws power from a 4-cell 59Whr battery. Connectivity options offered in the laptop are Bluetooth v5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and an HDMI port.

