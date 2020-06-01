Acer introduces India’s first AMD Ryzen 5 4500U powered laptop

Acer, one of India’s leading laptop and computing brands, has unveiled its new laptop - Acer Swift 3 (review) in India. This laptop that boasts a battery life of over 12 hours is India’s first-ever laptop that comes with the all-new AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor.

This new high-end processor is based on Renoir architecture and is capable of offering improved gaming, multi-thread performance, and overall performance. It was first announced during the CES 2020 earlier this year and now makes its debut in India.

Acer Swift 3 SF314-42 price and launch offers

The Acer Swift 3 SF314-42 is priced at Rs. 64,300, however, it is retailing at Rs. 59,900 and can be bought from Acer’s online store.

Acer Swift 3 SF314-42 Specifications

The new Swift 3 from Acer comes with a 14” IPS LCD display with a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. A hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor coupled with 8GB of LPDDR 4 RAM offers the laptop its computing power. While the onboard AMD Radeon GPU handles the graphics part. In terms of storage, the Acer Swift 3 laptop comes with 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage that offers up to 8Gb/s of transfer speeds.

The laptop has a 3-cell 48-WH Li-iON battery that as per the company is capable of offering up to 12 hours of backup. It runs on Windows 10 out of the box and also includes a Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student license.

It has a limited number of ports for connectivity and comes with a USB type C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0 port each. A 3.5 mm headphone/mic jack is present on the right side. For wireless connectivity it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and supports WiFi 6 802.11 a/b/g/n+ac+ax connection.

The laptop weighs just 1.2 kgs making it highly portable and is just 15.9mm think making it a highly portable laptop. It also comes with an inbuilt webcam that offers 720p video for web-based calls and a fingerprint sensor for bio-metrics.