Nothing Ear 1 launch event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

The Nothing Ear 1 are set to be unveiled tomorrow with the live stream slated to start at 6.30 pm. If you’re interested in catching what Carl Pei’s new company has to offer, here’s how you can follow the launch event.

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are the first product from Nothing — a modern tech brand that looks to bring connected products with a high emphasis on design and functionality. After months of teasers, they will finally be shown to the world tomorrow (July 27) at 6.30 pm.

Interestingly, the live stream will be hosted only on Unbox Therapy’s YouTube channel and not on Nothing’s. The event will be followed by an unboxing of the earphones. Casey Neistat is also expected to make an appearance.

What we know about the Nothing Ear 1

The Nothing Ear 1 buds will have a unique design with transparent elements and a see-through case. The earbuds will have bent drivers with different colours to distinguish between the left and right pieces.

The biggest feature will be the inclusion of active noise cancellation , which is a rare inclusion at this price point. Using the companion app, the intensity of the ANC can be toggled. There will also be a customizable equalizer to tune the sound as per the users’ preference.

The case will support wireless charging as well as fast charging — a 10-minute charge for six to eight hours of playback. Overall, the Nothing Ear 1 are claimed to offer 36 hours of battery life without ANC and up to 24 hours with ANC switched on.

While some aspects of the product are still unknown, the pricing has already been revealed — the Nothing Ear 1 will sell for Rs 5,999 in India on Flipkart . The sale date is yet to be announced but it shouldn’t be too far after the launch.