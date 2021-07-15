Big Nothing Ear 1 leak reveals the unique transparent design

The Nothing Ear 1 are claimed to be amongst the most uniquely designed TWS earbuds with transparent components and an overall minimalist aesthetic. If that’s difficult for you to visualize, a new development might have just revealed what they will look like.

The leak comes from a Twitter user Ayush who seems to have found this image on one of Nothing’s partner’s websites. While we haven’t been able to verify the render, it does seem to fall in line with other pictures and teasers of the Nothing Ear 1.

The design is quite polarizing, with the Ear 1 buds coming in a square case that has a transparent bottom layer and an asymmetrical hinge for the lid. More interestingly, the buds themselves have a short transparent stem with contacts for charging, a bent in-ear design with eartips, a translucent section over the main components as well as red and black marking for the left and right buds respectively.

🎧NOTHING EAR-1🎧So, here is the image of the Case of the upcoming Ear-1 (showing the positioning of the earphones). I guess, the white layer will hide the circuit and the battery of the case, as contact points to earphones are also coming from that white part only.#NothingEar1 pic.twitter.com/KUJloIUFecJuly 15, 2021 See more

There will also be a special edition of the Nothing Ear 1 which will be sold exclusively on StockX and come with serial number engraving for the first 100 users. For now, there don’t seem to be any other changes between those and the regular variant.

Apart from that, we also know that the Nothing Ear 1 will have active noise cancellation, which is a rare sighting in this segment. We believe that the red and blue circles are the outwards-facing microphones to capture ambient sounds and cancel out the noise, as no other microphone holes are visible on the outside.

Set to be unveiled on July 27, the Nothing Ear 1 will have a selling price of Rs 5,999 in India (or $99 / €99 / £99 in other markets) and will be available on Flipkart soon after the launch.