100 units of Nothing Ear 1 to drop on StockX before launch

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds have been able to gather attention, even when a lot is still unknown about them, thanks to the media going berserk with select leaks as well as anonymous publicity. If you’re one who’s already sold on the idea, and wants to own one before everyone else, here’s your chance to do so.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled on July 27 and will be available on Flipkart soon after for a price of Rs 5,999 (or $99 / €99 / £99 in other markets). It’s the first product from Carl Pei’s new tech startup.

Ahead of the launch, Nothing has partnered with StockX, an online marketplace to buy and sell limited edition and high demand collectibles such as sneakers, clothing, accessories, watches, handbags and more. It also allows brands to release products globally and make them available to consumers directly via a method that has come to be known as DropX.

Limited edition engraving on the 100 units sold via StockX (Image credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Ear 1 will be the first consumer tech product to be launched via DropX. Starting July 19, 6.30 pm IST, the TWS earbuds will be available on StockX for 48 hours. Only a 100 units will reach the hands of the top bidders, as there is no pre-release selling price fixed for the DropX.

This limited edition batch of the Nothing Ear 1 earphones will come with exclusive engravings that would carry numbers from 1-100, in order of the final sale price.

“At StockX, our goal is to provide customers with access to products they won’t find anywhere else and provide brands — whether they are globally recognized or up-and-comers releasing first-ever products — the opportunity to reach our global audience. Nothing was the perfect partner to launch our very first electronics DropX and help demonstrate how StockX connects consumers to innovative technology,” said StockX Chief Marketing Officer, Deena Bahri.

The Nothing Ear 1 will have a transparent design and offer active noise cancellation. They will be a part of a larger product ecosystem of devices that are seamlessly connected to one another.