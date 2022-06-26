How to watch Westworld season 4 online from anywhere

The visually stunning and complex Westworld returns after more than two years away, reuniting the central cast alongside the excellent Tessa Thompson, now playing a host hellbent on creating a hybrid lifeform. The Emmy-winning series promises a fresh, thrilling look at what it means to be human in our technological age, and below we explain how you can watch Westworld season 4 online.

*Warning – season 3 spoilers ahead*

Watch Westworld season 4 online Series premiere: Sunday, June 26 (US, CA) |Monday, June 27 (UK, AUS) Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan, James Marsden Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) | Crave (CA) |Sky/Now (UK) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

After Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) gained sentience and led the robot revolution out of Westworld, she ended up sacrificing herself to defeat an artificial intelligence called Rehoboam, freeing humanity from the control of AI. Yet here we find the actress as a brand-new character: a woman named Christina who's once again questioning the nature of reality.

Plot details are shrouded in secrecy, but expect the same imaginatively orchestrated chaos. Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Thandiwe Newton return as Caleb and Maeve respectively, seen exploring an immersive, 1930s environment full of Tommy guns and gangsters, while Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is back from the Sublime and “Chalores” (Thompson) has built an army of hosts under her control.

There'll be new characters, among them Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, and plenty of familiar faces in this thrilling new chapter of the dystopian drama. So, keep reading below to discover how to watch Westworld season 4 online, and on HBO Max in the US.

How to watch Westworld season 4 on HBO Max in the US

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch Westworld season 4 online for free in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian viewers can watch all-new Westworld from Sunday, June 26 at 9pm ET / PT through linear channel Crave, at the same time as the US debut. Alternatively, stream new episodes and prior seasons through the company's on-demand service, also Crave. An entry-level plan for the VOD platform costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. But even better is that new subscribers can try a 7-Day Free Trial before paying a thing.

How to watch Westworld season 4 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky TV (opens in new tab) customers can enjoy Westworld season 4 concurrent with its American broadcast, first airing on Sky Atlantic Monday, June 27 at 2am GMT. But if you’re busy dreaming of electric sheep, there’ll be a 9pm showing later that day too. If you don't already have Sky, check out our Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) to find one that suits your tastes and budget. Alternatively, experience the freedom of streaming service Now and watch all prior seasons of Westworld on-demand, along with new weekly episodes from June 27. You’ll need a subscription to its Entertainment pass at £9.99 a month, but – unlike cable – you can cancel at any time.

How to watch Westworld season 4 online for FREE in Australia