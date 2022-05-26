How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online and stream on Disney Plus

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and his former padawan Anakin (aka Darth Vader) as the Galactic Empire ascends and Kenobi goes into hiding from its relentless henchmen. The anticipation is strong with this one! Read on below as we explain how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online and at a great value $13.99 with the Disney Plus bundle in the US (opens in new tab).

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online Release date: Friday, May 27 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: every subsequent Wednesday Watch now: stream Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus from just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab) In the US? get the Disney Plus bundle for $13.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Helmed by director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), Obi-Wan Kenobi presents a self-contained story set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, bridging the gap between the Star Wars prequel trilogy and George Lucas’s inaugural A New Hope.

The six-part limited series finds Obi-Wan a broken man, living in exile on Tatooine as he keeps a distant watch over a certain Skywalker. Yet Jedi continue to be targeted as traitors of the Empire, and Obi-Wan has to dodge bounty hunters and a sinister group called the Inquisitorious.

The latter are the show’s central villains. They’re played by Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, and – baddest bad of them all – Rupert Friend, whose Grand Inquisitor character wields a wicked spinning double-bladed lightsaber.

Promising another electric showdown between two of cinema’s greatest adversaries, this series should thrill Star Wars junkies and newcomers alike. Just read on below, where we detail how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online and exclusively on Disney Plus.

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi with the Disney Bundle

$7.99 per month gets you Disney Plus, but for even more movies and TV shows, plus live sports and unmissable Originals, sign up for the $13.99 per month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – under one cut-price subscription.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online

(opens in new tab) Exclusive to Disney Plus (opens in new tab), the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi land on Friday, May 27 where they’ll be available to watch from 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST. Subsequent instalments are then added every Wednesday, right up until the finale on June 22. As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Obi-Wan Kenobi is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive home Obi-Wan Kenobi and Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Fox, Pixar, and National Geographic. A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Marvel, including Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel on June 8, all for just $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month (opens in new tab).

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for a 12-month membership (opens in new tab).

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Candy, Conversations with Friends, and Nine Perfect Strangers. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 per month (opens in new tab).

What else should I know about Disney+?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers and The Book of Boba Fett. And there's plenty more where those came from, including Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Andor, and The Mandalorian season 3, which are all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include Pam and Tommy and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.