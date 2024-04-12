How to watch ANZ Premiership 2024: live stream netball for free online from anywhere

The ANZ Premiership 2024 is set to be a nail-biter thanks to the sustained brilliance of the Mystics, Stars and Pulse. The switch from the double-header format to one game per week will shake things up, too, and here's where to watch ANZ Premiership live streams online for FREE – from anywhere.

The biggest change for the reigning champions concerns their captaincy. Sulu Fitzpatrick retired on top and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has stepped into her shoes for the Northern Mystics, who've managed to retain eight of the players that led them to both minor premiers and Grand Final glory last season.

The approach stands in stark contrast with that of the Northern Stars, who finished third in the ladder but reached the Grand Final, only to be taught a brutal netballing lesson on the big stage. They've brought in four new faces that Kiri Wills hopes will strengthen the team in all areas of the court, though Maia Wilson brings a degree of continuity by retaining the armband.

The Central Pulse, who came second in the ladder but lost the eliminator, have gone the other way, retaining seven players but replacing legendary coach Yvette McCausland-Durie with Anna Andrews-Tasola, the team's former assistant coach and specialist shooting coach. Elsewhere, things can surely only get better for the Southern Steel, who went winless last season after rotten luck with injuries.

How to watch ANZ Premiership netball for free

Free-to-air TVNZ 2 will show every ANZ Premiership Saturday afternoon game throughout the regular season. They'll also be available to live stream on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

If you're keen to watch 2024 ANZ Premiership netball but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

How to watch ANZ Premiership netball in New Zealand

As mentioned above, free-to-air TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus will show one ANZ Premiership netball game each weekend. However, for comprehensive ANZ Premiership netball coverage, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

How to watch ANZ Premiership netball in the UK

Anybody looking to watch the 2024 ANZ Premiership season unfold in the UK will need to subscribe to Netball Pass. Unfortunately, at the time of writing the platform hasn't published any prices. If you're a New Zealander away from home, use a VPN to watch ANZ Premiership netball free on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

How to watch ANZ Premiership netball in Australia