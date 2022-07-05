Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is the best value phone from Samsung right now

Want to buy a Samsung phone for around 20,000? Look no further, get the Samsung Galaxy M52. Let me explain!

Samsung Galaxy M52 was launched last year in India for Rs. 29,999 for its base variant. Now it is available for a discounted price of Rs. 20,999!

This has made this phone not only one of the best value-for-money smartphones from Samsung right now, but also one of the best of the best deals in this budget range.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which comes with 120Hz refresh rate and sports a punch hole for selfie camera.

M52 is powered by Snapdragon 778 SoC, which is Snapdragon's superstar chipset in the segment. It is featured on many phones under Rs. 30,000 in India such as Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro, Vivo T1 Pro, Realme GT Master Edition, iQOO Z5, etc. Normally, you would not find a Samsung phone to be the best priced phone in the segment with any specific chipset. Here, we

Talking about the optics, it comes with a triple camera setup. A 64MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. There is a 32MP front camera for capturing selfies.

It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 25W fast charging. But it only comes with a 15W charger in the box.

Should I buy Samsung Galaxy M52 in 2022?

Yes, the phone is almost a year old now. It even has a successor, Samsung Galaxy M53 on the market now. But this phone is actually better than its successor, that too with a better price!

Comparing both the phones, M52 has Snapdragon 778 which is definitely an advantage over the Dimensity 900 in M53. An advantage you can count for M53 is the 108MP primary sensor on it compared to the 64MP sensor on M52. The rest of the features remain similar, but M53 does not come with a charger in the box, you need to buy it separately. M53 is priced at Rs. 26,499 currently on Amazon.

When we compare this phone with other phones in the segment, this is also the best-priced Snapdragon 778 phone. And it doesn't just have the SoC, it also has the features to compete with all these other phones.

If you're in the market for a good smartphone around Rs. 20,000, this is one of the best picks at the moment.