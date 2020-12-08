Blaupunkt end of the year sale on Amazon: Best offers on audio products

Amazon India is hosting a year-end sale on Blaupunkt audio accessories. Dubbed ‘Blaupunkt end of the year sale’, the offers and deals are already underway on the e-commerce site. The offers are valid until December 11.

Blaupunkt sale includes offers on its entire audio portfolio. You can avail discounts on Bluetooth earphones, true wireless earphones, Bluetooth speaker, soundbar, and headphones. These products from the German audio brand that are sold under a licensing agreement, are available for a massive discount - a minimum 50% off on its headphones, speakers, and soundbars. During the sale, you can also avail No-cost EMI options too.

Here are some of the best deals from the sale:

Headphones

Blaupunkt BE50 Bluetooth neckband is available for Rs 1,299 during the sale. It sports a high-quality driver and offers up to 12 hours playback on a single charge. The Blaupunkt BE50 comes with extra bass and there is a multi-function button on board to help to control the media. The company claims that these can block out 90% ambient noise.

For those who are looking for completely wireless earbuds, there is Blaupunkt BTW01 TWS. It offers up to 9 hours of battery life and 24 hours of battery life including the case. It is also IPX5 rated for protection against water. You can control Blaupunkt BTW01 with tap gestures and you also get support for personal assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. It is available for Rs 3,999.

Blaupunkt BH21 is the company’s over-the-ear headphone. It comes with features like turbo bass equaliser mode, super soft cushions, and offers up to 24 hours battery life. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and a 40mm aperture driver and supports both wired and wireless audio listening. The Blaupunkt BH21 headphone is priced at Rs 2,499 currently.

Speakers

Blaupunkt BT52 portable Bluetooth Speaker features dual passive radiator which enhances the volume and quality of the sound. You get 10W output. The speaker is light and makes it easy to carry around for parties. It also comes with a built-in microphone and supports music playback through Bluetooth, MicroSD card, auxiliary cable or FM. The speaker is now up for grabs on Amazon for Rs 1,499.

Soundbars

Blaupunkt SBW50 120W and Blaupunkt SBWL02 130W are available during the sale. These are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,990 respectively. The SBW50 comes with a wired Subwoofer to deliver heavy bass along with a loud volume. It also features side-firing woofer and supports optical, aux, Bluetooth and USB inputs.

On the other hand, the Blaupunkt SBWL02 130W offers super bass which is additional bass. It features Wireless subwoofer and comes with a remote to control media and playback. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, digital optical, USB, Bluetooth and aux.

Blaupunkt SBW-03 Dolby Soundbar comes with a subwoofer that offers you 3D sound effect & creates home theatre experience. It has a total output of 160W including a wired subwoofer. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical, USB, Bluetooth and aux. It is priced at Rs 7,999.

