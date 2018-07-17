Best deals on smartphones on Amazon

Amazon is back with the second edition of its Prime day sale in India starting from 12PM today. Prime Days is an annual event from Amazon to celebrate its anniversary and encourage users to get Amazon Prime subscription. The 36-hours sale begins today, 12PM and ends on July 17 midnight.

Apart from offering discounts, Amazon will also announce exclusive launches and flash sales during the Prime days sale. Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to claim these deals before regular users and there will be many Prime exclusive deals. In this post, we are highlighting the best deals on mobile phones on Amazon.

Best smartphone deals on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | was Rs. 67,900 now Rs. 55,900 on Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently available for Rs. 55,900, down from its regular price of Rs. 67,900. It features a 6.3-inch display and is powered by an octa core Exynos 8895 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

LG V30+ | was Rs. 60,000 now Rs. 36,990 on Amazon LG's flagship device, the V30+ is currently available at Rs. 36,999, after a discount of Rs. 23,001. It features a 6-inch display and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Huawei P20 Pro | was Rs. 69,999 now Rs. 59,999 on Amazon The Huawei P20 Pro is currently available for Rs. 59,999, down from its original price of Rs. 69,999. The device features a 6.1-inch display and is powered by an octa core Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A6 | was Rs. 25,500 now Rs. 20,990 on Amazon The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A6 is currently available for Rs. 20,990, down from its original price of Rs. 25,500. It features a 5.6-inch display and is powered by the octa core Exynos 7870 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

Vivo V9 | was Rs. 23,990 now Rs. 20,990 The Vivo V9 is available for Rs. 20,990, down from its original price of Rs. 23,990. It features a 6.3-inch display and is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 626 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A7 | was Rs. 27,700 now Rs. 16,990 The Samsung Galaxy A7 is being offered at Rs. 16,990, down from its original price of Rs. 27,700. It features a 5.7-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 7880 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.View Deal

LG Q6+ | was Rs. 19,990 now Rs. 12,990 The LG Q6+ is currently available for Rs. 12,990, down from its original price of Rs. 19,990. It features a 5.5-inch display and is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.View Deal

Gionee M7 Power | was Rs. 18,279 now Rs. 10,999 The Gionee M7 Power is currently available for Rs. 10,999, down from its original price of Rs. 18,279. It features a 6-inch display and is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.View Deal

Nokia 5 | was Rs. 15,299 now Rs. 11,299 The Nokia 5 is currently available for Rs. 11,299, down from its original price of Rs. 15,299. It features a 5.2-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.View Deal