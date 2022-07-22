Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Best deals on laptops

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be kicking off tomorrow. It's on July 23 and 24. As always, the e-commerce platform will be providing a big collection of products at discounted prices.

Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive discounts for smartphones, entertainment services, wearables, audio products and many more. You also get discounts on Amazon's Echo speakers and Fire TV products too. The e-commerce giant will be providing discounts of up to Rs 40,000 for many laptops during the sale.

There has been a rising demand among consumers for personal computers and laptops since the COVID-19 outbreak. Companies and educational institutes have moved to a work and study from home format. Some companies have embraced hybrid work as well.

Laptops do come in a wide range of configurations that make them perfect for daily usage at home or can be a powerful system for content creators. Some like to mix work and play while on the move. In our list, we’ve listed laptops from LG, Asus, HP, Apple, Honor, Lenovo and Xiaomi.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Offers and discounts on laptops

During this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale, the company will be providing discounts of up to Rs 40,000 across all laptops. Additionally, select products will be eligible for up to 24 months no cost EMI.

Prime members with eligible ICICI, SBI and HDFC Bank cards will be able to receive up to Rs 1,500 instant discounts too when they purchase laptops during the sale.

Some of these deals also offer exchange discounts. You can check if your old laptop is eligible to be exchanged and can avail of a discount of up to Rs 25,000.

(opens in new tab) Honor MagicBook X 15 at Rs 31,990 (opens in new tab) | Prime exclusive deal Intel 10th Gen i3 chipset | 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 15.6-inch FullHD display | Built-in fingerprint sensor | Windows 11 | Light weight | 65W fast charging | Up to 7.8 hours of battery life

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Ideapad 3 at Rs 45,990 (opens in new tab)| Up to Rs 18,000 off no exchange AMD Ryzen 5 5500U chipset | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 15.6-inch FullHD display | Backlit keyboard | Windows 11 and MS Office 2021| Light weight | Up to 7 hours of battery life | Dolby Audio

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15 at Rs 47,990 (opens in new tab) | Amazon Prime Member exclusive 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on SBI and ICICI debit and credit cards Intel 12th Gen i3 chipset | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 15.6-inch FullHD display with 180° hinge | Built-in fingerprint sensor | Windows 11 | Pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021

(opens in new tab) HP 15s at Rs 56,990 (opens in new tab) | Up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange Intel 12th Gen i5 chipset | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 15.6-inch FullHD display | Backlit keyboard | Windows 11 | Pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021

(opens in new tab) Mi Notebook Ultra at Rs 57,990 (opens in new tab) | Prime exclusive deal with up to Rs 3,500 off for HDFC cardholders Intel 11th Gen i5 chipset | 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 15.6-inch 3.2K display with 90Hz refresh rate| Built-in fingerprint sensor | Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 | Backlit keyboard | Wi-Fi 6

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 at Rs 66,990 (opens in new tab) | Up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange Intel 11th Gen i5 chipset | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | NVIDIA RTX 3050 | 15.6-inch FullHD 120Hz display | Backlit keyboard | Windows 11 and Office 2021 | 3 months of Xbox Game Pass

(opens in new tab) Prime Day launch LG Gram 17 at Rs 69,999 (opens in new tab) | Lightest laptop Intel 10th Gen i7 chipset | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Intel Iris Plus graphics | 17-inch 2K display | Backlit keyboard | Windows 11 and Office 2021 | Thunderbolt 3 port | Military grade durable chassis

(opens in new tab) HP Victus at Rs 86,990 (opens in new tab) | Up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset | 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD | NVIDIA RTX 3050 | 16-inch FullHD display | 144Hz refresh rate | Backlit keyboard | Windows 11 and Office 2021 | Bang & Olufsen speakers

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air (2020) at Rs 1,17,900 (opens in new tab) | Instant Rs 6,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards Apple M1 Silicon | 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD | 13-inch Retina display | Backlit keyboard | macOS Monterey, upgradable to macOS Ventura