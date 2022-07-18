Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - Discounts up to 50% on Prime Video Channels

Audio player loading…

Amazon's annual Prime Day, the two-day shopping extravaganza, kicks off in India on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. and runs through July 24, 2022. The event's focus is mostly on great deals on products across categories including electronics, beauty, fashion, and home décor.

But the Amazon Prime Day is not just about shopping. It has a lot for entertainment, too. Last year, as a part of Prime Day 2021 celebrations Amazon Prime Video unleashed an 8-day entertainment package through 8 blockbuster titles across 6 languages, and the films included Toofaan (Hindi), Malik (Malayalam), Ikkat (Kannada) and Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil/Telugu), among others.

Though that kind of massive extravaganza has not been announced for this year's Prime Day celebrations - at least not as yet, Amazon Prime Video did release a clutch of big titles ahead of its shopping festival. It has also said that as a special surprise for Prime members, "two additional highly anticipated titles will be announced closer to Prime Day."

But Amazon Prime Day is all about discounts. So what's in store for entertainment consumers on the front?

What's Prime Video Channels?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video India)

Well, Amazon has said that "for the first time ever, Prime members can avail up to 50% discounts when purchasing most add-on subscriptions from among the 12 popular video streaming services available on Prime Video Channels."

For those who don't know what 'Prime Video Channels' is, well, it is a service that Amazon Prime Video offers by which users can get premium content from other chosen popular video streaming services.

As of now, Amazon Prime Video offers content from 12 other OTT platforms, and they are: AMC+, Acorn TV, hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV and Nammaflix.

Each of these channels are available as an add-on channel within Amazon Prime Video for a separate subscription rate. Now, during the Prime Day period, there would be discounts up to 50% on these subscriptions.

With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can access thousands of additional titles, experience no hassle login and billing while enjoying all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing.

'Prime Video Channels' was launched in India last September, and it is the 12th country to host this content-aggregating service.