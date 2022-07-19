Amazon Prime Day 2022 India - up to 50% off on Jabra's wireless earbuds

Audio player loading…

This Amazon Prime Day, which is scheduled to take place on July 23 and 24, Jabra, provider of personal sound and office solutions, has announced that its Elite range of products will come with deals up to 50 per cent discounts. The products under Jabra's Elite range include Elite 2, Elite 3, Elite 4 Active, Elite 7 Active and Elite 7 Pro.

Jabra Elite 2

(Image credit: Jabra)

Designed to be the entry-level model, the Jabra Elite 2 earbuds come with 6mm speakers, a customizable EQ, noise isolation, two-mic call technology, seven hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case), IP55-rated rainproof protection and are available in Grey and Navy colours.

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds have 6mm speakers, four-microphone call technology, music equaliser, Qualcomm aptX audio, seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case), noise isolation, 'HearThrough' awareness and come in a range of colours including Dark Grey, Light Beige, Lilac and Navy.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

For those with active lifestyles, the Jabra Elite 4 Active offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), HearThrough, four microphones, wing-free, ergonomic design, IP57 rated waterproof and sweatproof protection for gym workouts and outdoor activities. It is available in Black, Light Mint and Navy colour themes.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

On the other hand, the Jabra Elite 7 Active is for people looking for a powerful music experience during workouts, and it also offers a secure fit thanks to the firm's ShakeGrip technology. Further, it also has IP57 rated waterproof and sweatproof protection, Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), HearThrough, four microphones and is available in Black, Mint and Navy colour themes.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro is equipped with MultiSensor Voice, ANC, IP57 rating, up to 8 hours non-stop play time, 30 hours with case, Bluetooth Multipoint feature and adjustability for ANC and HearThrough through Jabra Sound+ app. It is available in the following colours - Gold Beige and Titanium Black.

About the company

Jabra is a brand invested in audio, video and collaboration solutions that is part of the GN Group. GN was founded in 1869 and operates in 100 countries, employs more than 7000 people and reported an annual revenue of DKK 15.8bn (Rs 17,255 crore or USD 2.15bn) in 2021.