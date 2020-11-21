Black Friday SSD deals: this is the cheapest Samsung portable solid state drive per unit storage

Samsung T5 portable SSD 1TB - $139.99 $129.99 at Amazon

(roughly £100/AU$180)

This 1TB external SDD from Samsung is small, robust and offers superb value with a 7% discount. It also has a three-year warranty, which is reassuring because the drive uses 256-bit AES hardware encryption.View Deal

Anyone looking for an external drive that is speedy as well as portable should hurry over to Amazon, where there’s currently a great deal on Samsung’s T5 SSD (1TB version), which is currently at its cheapest ever.

With Black Friday deals now going live and the big sale starting in earnest – even though the actual day itself is a week away – it’s not surprising to see some price cuts.

And the T5's price drop is certainly a tempting one, given the quality of this excellent drive (it’s currently top pick in our roundup of the best portable SSDs).

The Samsung T5 1TB model has a recommended price of $139.99 at Amazon, but it’s now down to just $129.99. Note that Amazon does ship outside of the US with an additional shipping and import fees.

For the money, you get an external SSD that is not only incredibly small, but incredibly fast, reaching claimed transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s. It really is a marvellous bit of kit for those who need to carry data with them on the move, and isn’t much bigger than a stack of credit cards, as we pointed out in our Samsung T5 review.

The T5 is fashioned from metal and is shock-resistant, capable of coping with drops from up to 2 meters – so it's tough, as well as portable.

In short, there’s a lot to like here, particularly at the price tag available at Amazon right now.

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best deals on Samsung's T5 SSD where you are below.

