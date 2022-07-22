Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Best deals on wearables for you

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and it brings a lot of deals in various categories. One section where Amazon is promoting heavily is the wearables segment, which has seen quite a jump in interest recently.

If you check Amazon platform now, you will see a section dedicated to wearables (opens in new tab) for Prime day. You'll see a lot of options from various brands, but some of the best deals may seem hidden.

Here are the best deals on wearables that we have spotted.

The best Prime Day 2022 deals on Smartwatches

Best price yet Apple Watch Series 7 - starts at Rs. 39,400 There's no better smartwatch for you than the Apple Watch Series 7 if you are an iPhone user.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - starts at Rs. 12,990 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm and 46mm have gotten many price cuts over time, and these are at its best price yet for Prime Day this year.

Amazfit Zepp E - on sale for Rs. 7,999 Amazfit Zepp E might be the most premium-looking smartwatch priced under Rs. 10,000.

Best price yet Amazfit T-Rex Pro - on sale for Rs. 9,999 Amazfit T-Rex Pro is the best smartwatch to buy if you fancy Casio G-shock watches. Its got a similar style and rugged nature, let's say it is inspired by G-shocks.

Best price yet Amazfit GTS 2 - on sale for Rs. 8,999 GTS 2 from Amazfit is one of the best smartwatches to get under Rs. 10,000 now. It has got all the features you want including Bluetooth calling feature.

Amazfit GTR Titanium - on sale for Rs. 3,999 If you're looking for a big-watch feel on budget, this is the watch you should go for.

The best Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness trackers

Huawei Band 6 - On sale for Rs. 3,999 Huawei Band 6 is one of the best fitness trackers to get in India. It has got a big 1.47-inch AMOLED display. If you want a premium-looking smart band with a beautiful display and accurate tracking, this is the one you should go for.

Xiaomi Smart Band 6 - on sale for Rs. 3,499 Xiaomi smart band 6 is the fitness band to go for if you want a smaller footprint band and not something that looks like a smartwatch.

Best price yet Redmi Smart Band Pro - on sale for Rs. 2,499 This band is one of the most stylish fitness bands in the segment. It comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display that has a 283PPI resolution.

OnePlus Smart Band - on sale for Rs. 1,599 OnePlus's first fitness tracker is now available at its cheapest price yet. If you want a cheap fitness tracker with a SpO2 sensor, this is the one for you.